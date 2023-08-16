Watch Now
Jumpstart College with Richard Bland College’s Dual Enrollment Program

Christie Clarke, Director of Dual Enrollment &amp; High School Programs Richard Bland College of William &amp; Mary stopped by to share some more details about the program.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 16, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richard Bland College of William and Mary is a great choice for those looking to pursue a two or four year degree, especially for those looking to jumpstart with dual enrollment. Christie Clarke, Director of Dual Enrollment & High School Programs Richard Bland College of William & Mary stopped by to share some more details about the program. For more information, give them a call at 804-862-6100 or visit their website.

