Jonny Lee Long Band performs ‘La Belleza’

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band visits our show once again! Today, they joined us virtually to share their song, La Belleza. To hear more from this jazzy ensemble, visit their Facebook page.
Posted at 5:16 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 17:16:03-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band visits our show once again! Today, they joined us virtually to share their song, La Belleza. To hear more from this jazzy ensemble, visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.