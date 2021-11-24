Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Jonny Lee Long Band performs ‘La Belleza’

items.[0].videoTitle
Today, they joined us virtually to share their song, "Le Belleza".
Posted at 5:16 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 17:16:03-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band visits our show once again! Today, they joined us virtually to share their song, La Belleza. To hear more from this jazzy ensemble, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!