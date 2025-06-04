Watch Now
Join Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for Free Fishing Days

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Department of Wildlife Resources will be holding events all around the state-

Saturday, June 7th at Burke Lake Park in Fairfax Station, VA

Saturday, June 7th at Dorey Park in Henrico, VA

Saturday, June 7th at Mt. Trashmore Park in Virginia Beach, VA

Sunday, June 8th at Williams Wharf Landing in Mathews, VA

For more information, give them a call at 804-367-1000 or visit the website, dwr.virginia.gov/fishing/free-fishing-days/.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF WILDLIFE RESOURCES*}

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
