Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Join Tri-City Chili Peppers for their opening day!

Jessica connected with Chris Martin who shared more about the upcoming season.
Posted at 12:54 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 12:54:03-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Season Opener game for the Tri-City Chili Peppers is tonight! Jessica connected with Chris Martin with the team who shared more about the upcoming season. Join them tonight at Shepard Stadium. For more information, give them a call at 804-499-3104 or visit the website, www.chilipeppersbaseball.com. Connect with them on social media as well:

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/GoChiliPeppers Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gochilipeppers/?hl=en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gochilipeppers/with_replies?lang=en

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!