Join Reggie Rice for “Fool of Illusions” 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning Illusionist, Reggie Rice joined us live to demonstrate one of the many incredible illusions he will feature at his run of comedy-illusion shows at 8 different branches of the Chesterfield County Public Library Starting on June 13th - June 16th which is free and open to the public.

Check out his website for a full schedule.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 2-3 p.m. Clover Hill Library Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 6-7 p.m. Meadowdale LibraryWednesday, June 14, 2023, 2-3 p.m. Chester LibraryWednesday, June 14, 2023, 6-7 p.m. Ettrick-Matoaca LibraryThursday, June 15, 2023, 2-3 p.m. North Courthouse Road LibraryThursday, June 15, 2023, 6-7 p.m. LaPrade LibraryFriday, June 16, 2023, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bon Air Library Friday, June 16, 2023, 6-7 p.m. Central Library

Saturday, June 17th @ 7pm Perkinson Center For The Arts & Education

