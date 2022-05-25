Watch
Johnny Lee Long presents, “Le Bellezza”

Posted at 12:15 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:15:40-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band visits our show once again! Today, they joined us virtually to share their song, La Belleza. To hear more from this jazzy ensemble, visit their Facebook page.

