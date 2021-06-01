Watch
John Grisham and his new novel, "Sooley"

Today, New York Times #1 Best-Selling Author, John Grisham visits Virginia This Morning to share a little about his new book, “Sooley” and a bit of the inspiration behind the story.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Looking for a summer read? Today, New York Times #1 Best-Selling Author, John Grisham visits Virginia This Morning to share a little about his new book, “Sooley” and a bit of the inspiration behind the story.

Virginia This Morning is giving 10 lucky viewers the chance to win a copy of Grisham’s latest novel, Sooley. One grand prize winner will receive a “Grisham Sports Book Library” consisting of his novels: Sooley, Bleachers, Calico Joe, and Playing for Pizza.

Visit The Virginia This Morning Facebook page for a chance to enter. For more information on John Grisham and his novels, visit his website.

