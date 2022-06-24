RICHMOND, Va. -- Jill’s Blankets is a nonprofit based in Richmond that makes and delivers polar fleece blankets to patients undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

It was created in memory of Jill Ward who started making the blankets for fellow patients. After her passing, friends, family and dedicated volunteers continued the legacy effort.

To date, they’ve created and passed out more than 4,300 blankets to 30+ hospitals and infusion centers in Virginia and partner locations in other states.

Jill’s husband, Michael Ward, talked with our Evanne Armour about the impact of the nonprofit.

Please click here to learn more about Jill’s Blankets and how you can donate or support their work.