JHW Foundation’s 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The JHW Foundation plays an instrumental role in our community, addressing substance use disorders in teens Today, Rosalind “Roz” and Johnny Watkins, Co-Founders of JHW Foundation stopped by to share more about their 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament happening Monday, June 5th. To sponsor the tournament or learn more, please visit jhwfoundation.org.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 14:47:25-04
