Jessica visits Maymont's Historic Garden Tour

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica took a trip to Maymont to learn more about their new self-guided Historic Garden Tour.

Watch the video above to get a look at some of the beautiful spaces you’ll see and to hear Jessica’s conversation with Kathy Garrett-Cox, Curator & Director of Historic Resources & Collections for Maymont Foundation.

Historic Garden Tours are available Fridays and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maymont’s gardens and 100-acre grounds are open to public daily, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., There is no general admission, but donations are welcome.

Admission is $8 for adults; $6 for children ages 3 - 12 and guests 65 or older. Maymont members and Museums for All participants (with EBT card) are free. Click here to visit Maymont’s website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R•HOME MAGAZINE*}