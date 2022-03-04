Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Jessica and Cory on location at Richmond Home + Garden Show

Dan DeJaeger, show director, gives us the inside scoop on the exciting return of Richmond Home + Garden Show.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 12:00:35-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Have a project in mind? Thinking of changing things up in your home? Dan DeJaeger, show director, gives us the inside scoop on the exciting return of Richmond Home + Garden Show. Hundreds of exhibitors in 45 different categories and so much inspiration for all areas of your home. Dan is excited about all of the project possibilities on display. Come out with questions and measurements your projects! The Richmond Home + Garden Show starts today at the Richmond Raceway Complex. To plan your visit to the show, please visit richmondhomeandgarden.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND HOME + GARDEN SHOW*}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!