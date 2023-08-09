Jerk Chicken Quesadillas from Kitchen Magician

RICHMOND, Va. --Take an island getaway with this delicious dish. Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with his Jerk Chicken Quesadilla recipe. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out hiswebsite.

Jerk Marinade

3 tbsp Jerk seasoning, Juice from 1 Lime, 2 tbsp Orange juice, 1 tbsp Soy Sauce

1 tablespoon of brown sugar, 2 boneless chicken breasts cut into bite sized pieces

Quesadillas

1 tbsp Olive Oil, 1/2 cup Red onion diced, ½ Green pepper diced, ½ Red pepper diced

1 cup of pepper jack cheese, 1 cup of cheddar cheese, 1 cup fresh pineapple diced

10 inch tortilla shells, Caribbean Rice sprinkled in quesadilla

Instructions

Mix all marinade ingredients together, except chicken, and whisk until well combined.

Add chicken and combine well.

Add to ziplock bag or tightly sealed container and refrigerate overnight (at least 8-12 hours).

In a large skillet, over medium heat, saute the pepper, onions and pineapples for 1 minute.

Add jerk chicken to the pan and allow each piece to caramelized until golden on each side for 1 minute.

Remove from heat.

Assemble the quesadillas by evenly spreading out the chicken mixture, red onions, green peppers, pepper jack & Cheddar cheese, diced pineapple, and Caribbean rice.

Once assembled, in a clean skillet, cook 2-3 minutes on each side or until the tortilla is golden brown and cheese has melted.

Caribbean Rice and Peas

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 cup canned Kidney beans, 3 cups water,1 small onion, finely chopped,2 scallions, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced,5 allspice berries,5 thyme sprigs,1 Scotch bonnet pepper

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste,1/2 teaspoon black pepper,1 (13.5-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk,2 cups long-grain white rice,Directions

Gather your ingredients.

In a large sauce pan on high heat add oil stir in the onion, scallions, garlic, allspice, thyme, Scotch bonnet, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Add rice pot and stir to coat with oil.

Stir in the coconut milk and water, bring to a boil and then turn it down to a simmer.

Cover the pot and simmer over low heat until the rice absorbs all the liquid. It will take about 35 minutes.Remove from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Remove the thyme stems, allspice berries, and Scotch bonnet. Using a fork, fluff the rice and beans and season with salt to taste.

Pineapple Salsa

INGREDIENTS

3 cups diced fresh pineapple (about 1 medium), 1 red bell pepper, chopped,1/2 cup chopped red onion (about 1/2 small onion),1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro,1 medium jalapeño finely diced with seeds and ribs removed, 3 tablespoons lime juice, 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt, 3 tablespoons of sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

In a medium serving bowl, combine the pineapple, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño. Add the lime juice and salt, and sugar. Stir to combine. Season to taste. Add more salt, lime or sugar to your own preference.

