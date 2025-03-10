Watch Now
JB Bryan’s financial advice for fearful investors

A recent survey found individual investors have become increasingly bearish over the last few months.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A recent survey from The American Association of Individual Investors finds individual investors are becoming increasingly bearish over the last few months.

Investment advisor JB Bryan joined us in studio with advice for fearful investors.

JB Bryan is the president and chief investment officer at JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc., located at 3900 Westerre Parkway, Suite 300 in Richmond. She holds free financial workshops and webinars. Click here for more information and to register.

