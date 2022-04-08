JB Bryan - Cost of Raising Kids

RICHMOND, Va. -- Raising a child today can be surprisingly expensive. JB Bryan, President and Chief Investment Officer of JB Bryan Financial Group, ranks the top expenses of raising a child and shares important steps to take to plan for your financial future if you have children to consider. To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group and their services or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday evening and Sunday evening, visit her website.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 14:25:53-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.