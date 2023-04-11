Jazz in The Grove at Richard Bland College featuring Plunky Branch

RICHMOND, Va. -- Enjoy great music and great scenery at Richard Bland College’s Jazz in the Grove. Jesse Vaughan, Chief Marketing & Comm. Officer at Richard Bland College stopped by along with award winning saxophonist, Plunky Branch to share more.

Join them for the event happening Saturday, April 15th on the campus, 11301 Johnson Road, in South Prince George, VA. For more information, give them a call at 804-862-6100 or visit the website, https://www.rbc.edu/.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHARD BLAND COLLEGE OF WILLIAM AND MARY*}

