Japanese Gardens by Zoen Garden Creation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Zoen Garden Creation has been creating Japanese Gardens since 1995. Today, our Evanne Armour is here with owner of Zoen Garden Creation, Junko Liesfeld, who shares a bit of the history and inspiration behind these landscapes. For more information, visit the Zoen Garden Creation website. Read more about it in the current issue of R•Home magazine. Find R•Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, or Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R•HOME MAGAZINE*}

