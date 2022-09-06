Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Jacob’s Chance’s Chips 4 A Chance 

Kate Mardigian, Executive Director/Founder; Lyn Dodge, parent and board member and Emily Dodge, program participant joined us to share more about the organization and how you can join in the fun!
Posted at 12:27 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 12:27:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Jacob’s Chance is getting ready for their fundraiser, Chips 4 A Chance. Kate Mardigian, Executive Director/Founder; Lyn Dodge, parent and board member and Emily Dodge, program participant joined us to share more about the organization and how you can join in the fun!

Come out for Chips 4 A Chance October 1st from 7-11pm at 1712 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond, VA. For more information, give them a call at 804-640-8109 or visit the website, www.chips4achance.com. Tickets can be purchased online at www.chips4achance.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!