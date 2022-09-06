Jacob’s Chance’s Chips 4 A Chance 

RICHMOND, Va. --Jacob’s Chance is getting ready for their fundraiser, Chips 4 A Chance. Kate Mardigian, Executive Director/Founder; Lyn Dodge, parent and board member and Emily Dodge, program participant joined us to share more about the organization and how you can join in the fun!

Come out for Chips 4 A Chance October 1st from 7-11pm at 1712 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond, VA. For more information, give them a call at 804-640-8109 or visit the website, www.chips4achance.com . Tickets can be purchased online at www.chips4achance.com .

