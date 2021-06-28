It’s showtime at the Byrd Theatre!

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Byrd Theatre continues to serve as a hub for entertainment in our community. Today, Stacy Shaw, Executive Director of the theatre joins us to share a bit of what to expect and a special announcement! The Byrd Theatre is located at 2908 W. Cary Street in Richmond. Visit their website for show times, events and more information.
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 13:25:59-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Byrd Theatre continues to serve as a hub for entertainment in our community. Today, Stacy Shaw, Executive Director of the theatre joins us to share a bit of what to expect and a special announcement! The Byrd Theatre is located at 2908 W. Cary Street in Richmond. Visit their website for show times, events and more information.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.