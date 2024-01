RICHMOND, Va. -- Let’s get poppin’! It’s National Popcorn Day!

Rialand Lammar, owner of Lammar Marie's Gourmet Popcorn, stopped by to help us celebrate.

The shop will also be celebrating its sixth anniversary on Saturday, January 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. It’s free, but you can RSVP. Call 804-418-3118 or click here to visit their website to learn more.

Lammar Marie’s Gourmet Popcorn is located at 3047 Lauderdale Drive in Henrico County.