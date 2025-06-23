Watch Now
Invest529 celebrates this year’s Battle of the Brains champions

Congratulations, Ocean Lakes High School!
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The team from Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach won this year’s Battle of the Brains!

Invest529 partners with the academic quiz bowl to invest in the futures of Virginia high school students and graduates.

Scott Ridgely, chief marketing officer at Invest529, and Miranda Blaser, co-coach at Ocean Lakes High School, stopped by to talk about this season’s championship.

With the help of Invest529’s mascot Tuition Monster, Ridgely presented Blaser with a $10,000 check. Blaser said the scholarship money will be distributed to nine students.

Watch Battle of the Brains Saturdays at 10 a.m. on WTVR and WTKR.

Invest529 is located at 9001 Arboretum Parkway in North Chesterfield. Give them a call at 1-888-567-0540 or visit online.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INVEST529*}

