Interest Rate Hikes & Inflation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Inflation is the hot topic currently. Daniel Hill, Certified Financial Planner, paints the picture for Jessica and Andrias about interest rate hikes as a means of controlling inflation. Dan suggests strategies to apply to your financial plans for the future and proposes opportunities in this current situation. For more information, find Hill Wealth Strategies online.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 13:56:23-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.