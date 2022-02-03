RICHMOND, Va. --Food Health Coach, Erika Schlick joins us with her recipe for Instant Pot Chicken and Rice Soup.The secret ingredients are bone broth and fresh herbs. The Instant Pot does all the work and this soup can be ready in 40 minutes.For this recipe and more visit her website .

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1 large celery stalk, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

6 cups chicken bone broth

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1 tablespoon fresh marjoram

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon sea salt

¾ cup wild rice

1 lb chicken breast

Directions

1. Set your Instant Pot to Saute mode and add the oil. Once it starts to warm, add in the shallot, carrots, celery and garlic and stir occasionally for 3-4 minutes.

2. Pour in the chicken broth, add the fresh herbs and sea salt and stir to combine.

3. Add the rice and stir one more time and then add in the chicken breast.

4. Put the lid on your instant pot and close the steam release vent. Set to HIGH pressure MANUAL for 12 minutes.

5. When the Instant Pot has finished cooking, let the pressure release naturally for 10min before releasing the vent and opening the lid.

6. Remove the chicken breast and place it on a cutting board. Shred with 2 forks and return to the soup.

7. Serve in bowls and top with additional fresh herbs if desired.

