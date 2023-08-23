Watch Now
Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica talked with Beth Anne Booth, Exhibitions Manager at Lewis Ginter who shared more about the exhibit happening now through October 29th. Friday, September 8 is "An Incanto Evening of Music." On that evening from 6-9 p.m. they'll have live music and we'll be hosting the Richmond Moon Market with lots of local vendors selling their wares.

Join in the fun at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue in RIchmond for more information, give them a call at 804 262-9887 or visit the website lewisginter.org. Connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LEWIS GINTER BOTANICAL GARDEN*}

