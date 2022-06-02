Inaugural Field of Honor in Powhatan

RICHMOND, Va. -- A patriotic display of Stars and Stripes is coming to Powhatan. The inaugural Field of Honor begins June 10. Julie Manning joined us in studio talk about the event, which is presented by The Rotary Club of Powhatan partnering with the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce.

The moving display of 500 flags will bring the community together in a tribute to honor our hometown heroes, all the heroes in our lives, active duty military, first responders and all veterans. Each U.S. flag will represent an individual and tell a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor the hero in your life.

Field of Honor is June 10 to 14 at Village Meadows, located at 3920 Marion Harland Lane in Powhatan. The opening ceremony will take place at Village Vibe on June 10 at 6pm.

Please click here for more information about the event and “like” The Rotary Club of Powhatan on Facebook by clicking here.