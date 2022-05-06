RICHMOND, Va. -- Melissa Face is the author of I Love You More Than Coffee, a collection of essays on parenthood.

Melissa is a Reader’s Favorite Gold Medal Winner Non-Fiction – Anthology and Award-Winning Finalist in the Parenting & Family Category of the 2021 Best Book Awards sponsored by American Book Fest.

She talked with our Evanne Armour about her debut collection, which covers the emotions we all feel as parents: anticipation, joy, fear, guilt and worry.

This fall, Melissa plans to release I Love You More Than Coffee: A Guided Journal for Moms as a companion to the book.

You have a chance to meet Melissa at a book signing at The Restored Cup in Petersburg on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Click here to visit Melissa’s website and click here to learn more about all of her upcoming events, including writing workshops in Prince George and Hopewell.