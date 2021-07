RICHMOND, Va. -- Although life may never be exactly how it used to be, schedules have picked up and so have our stressors. Dr. Southam-Gerow, Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychology at VCU joins our show to share just a few coping techniques to ensure a smooth transition as the world returns to our “new” normal. For more information, visit the VCU Health website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH*}