How to protect yourself from under- or uninsured drivers

RICHMOND, Va. -- A recent report found an alarming number of drivers may be under-insured or have no insurance at all — more than 30 percent.

Financial advisor JB Bryan joined us in studio with advice for ways you can protect yourself — and your assets — on the road today.

JB Bryan is the president and chief investment officer at JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc., located at 3900 Westerre Parkway, Suite 300 in Richmond. She holds free financial workshops and webinars. Click here for more information and to register.