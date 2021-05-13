How to make Virginia Distillery Co.’s ‘Sherry Cask Stinger’ for World Whisky Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- May 15 is World Whisky Day! We wanted to help you prepare to celebrate, thanks to our friends at Virginia Distillery Co. in Lovingston. The distillery is known for its Virginia-made American Single Malt whisky.

Education Manager Amanda Beckwith joined our Evanne Armour to talk about the distillery’s new releases in the popular Courage & Conviction line and share a delicious recipe for their Sherry Cask Stinger cocktail!

To learn more about Virginia Distillery Co., click here. Find their whisky near you by clicking here or shop online. Enjoy responsibly!

Sherry Cask Stinger Recipe

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask 1 ounce B&B Liqueur ¾ ounce pineapple juice ¾ ounce simple syrup Garnish: mint sprig

Directions

1. Combine ingredients with ice in shaker, and shake briefly.

2. Strain into rocks glass filled with crushed ice, and top with a splash of the whisky.

3. Garnish with a mint sprig.

