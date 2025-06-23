How to get ‘retirement ready’ with Welcome Home Financial Partners

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you really ready to retire? It’s a tough question that weighs heavily on many pre-retirees who are trying to determine whether they’re in a financial position to tackle the years ahead.

Ralph and Tim Short of Welcome Home Financial Partners returned to our studio to share more about how they focus on preparing people for a successful retirement.

Call 804-729-0112 for your complimentary retirement plan. You can also visit their website by clicking here.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WELCOME HOME FINANCIAL PARTNERS*}