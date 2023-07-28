Watch Now
How to conduct a mid-year financial review

Local certified planner Dan Hill walks us through four key benefits.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jul 28, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- As the first half of 2023 quickly comes to a close, Americans are faced with the unique opportunity of conducting a mid-year financial review. Daniel Hill, local certified planner at Hill Wealth Strategies, talked with Jessica and Andrias about four key benefits of a review:

  • Allows you to keep a pulse on your finances.
  • Can help you understand where you’re going.
  • Gives you an opportunity to examine hurdles.
  • Grants you the ability to adjust goals.

