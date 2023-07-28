How to conduct a mid-year financial review

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the first half of 2023 quickly comes to a close, Americans are faced with the unique opportunity of conducting a mid-year financial review. Daniel Hill, local certified planner at Hill Wealth Strategies, talked with Jessica and Andrias about four key benefits of a review:
- Allows you to keep a pulse on your finances.
- Can help you understand where you’re going.
- Gives you an opportunity to examine hurdles.
- Grants you the ability to adjust goals.
For more information, visit the website by clicking here.