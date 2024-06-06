Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

How The Good Feet Store in Richmond can help improve your sciatic nerve pain

The transition to spring and summer footwear doesn't have to mean dreaded aches and discomfort.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 06, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- The transition to spring and summer footwear doesn't have to mean dreaded aches and discomfort.

Grace Vohden Snead, Sr. Communications Manager for The Good Feet Store, joined us in studio to share more about the benefits of arch supports and how the team at The Good Feet Store can help you improve your sciatic nerve pain.

The Good Feet Store is located at 12276 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23233. Give them a call at 804-494-8805 or visit online.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE*}

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!