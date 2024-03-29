Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

How screening saves lives from colorectal cancer

Dr. Cedrek McFadden and patient Amishi Shah share their experience.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 11:33:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer often develops silently, without symptoms. Dr. Cedrek McFadden, Colorectal Cancer Alliance Medical Scientific Advisory Committee Member, and patient Amishi Shah share more information about the disease, the screening process and the importance of early detection. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!