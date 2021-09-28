RICHMOND, Va. -- Navigating spaces as a minority can be challenging. Jessica sat down with authors Dr. Fay Belgrave, professor of psychology and founding director of the Center for Cultural Experiences in Prevention at Virginia Commonwealth University, and Anglea Patton, CEO of Girls for a Change who shared more about their new book, “Finding Her Voice: How Black Girls in White Spaces Can Speak Up and Live Their Truth'' and lent their insight on the important topic. Find their book online, on Amazon and Target's website.

Also, continue in on the conversation, Friday, October 15th at Girls For A Change's Black Girl Rally from 8:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit the Girls For a Change website.

