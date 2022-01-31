Watch
Hospitality Opportunities with Bryant & Stratton College

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College, and Ravi Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Sina Hospitality, share more about this event happening at the Richmond campus
Posted at 1:44 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 13:45:08-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you interested in a career in hospitality? Bryant & Stratton is hosting an event this week where you can learn more. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, and Ravi Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Sina Hospitality, share more about this event happening at the Richmond campus Thursday, February 3rd from Noon to 1:30p and the career opportunities available because of the partnership between Bryant & Stratton College and Sina Hospitality. Bryant & Stratton College is also hosting Live2Lead with John Maxwell on Friday, February 11th from 10a to noon at the Richmond campus of Bryant & Stratton College..The new semester begins Wednesday May 4th. For more information about these exciting events happening at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

