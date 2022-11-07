Hospital Recruit Career Lunch and Learn at Bryant & Stratton College

RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you interested in a career in the medical field? Bryant & Stratton is hosting an event this week where you can learn more. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, and Kent Alford, Chief Nursing Officer at Poplar Springs Hospital share more about this event happening at the Richmond campus.

Take part in the Poplar Springs Hospital Career Lunch & Learn happening Wednesday, November 16th, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Dine & Discuss happening November 16th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Winter 2023 Classes start Wednesday, January 11th.For more information about these exciting events happening at Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website , Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

