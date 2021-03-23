Hope Pharmacy finds ways to thrive, overcome hurdles of pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. – Since the onset of the pandemic, small businesses across the country have been facing challenges. From social distancing to economic shutdowns, this has been a difficult time to be a small business owner.

Small businesses are resilient -- and while many have pivoted their strategies to remain in business over the last year, many need support from their customers and the broader community.

Jessica Noll visited Hope Pharmacy, a mission-driven company in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood. She talked with owner and operator Dr. Shantelle Brown about the challenges her business has overcome and how her team is finding new ways to thrive and serve the community, despite the uncertainty of the last year.

Hope Pharmacy is located at 1330 N. 25th Street in Richmond. Give them a call at 804-537-0103 or visit their website. You’ll also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SMALL UNITES*}