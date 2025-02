RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Danellia Gladden-Green, writer from R Home Magazine, joined us to discuss her recent piece featuring Amaza Lee Meredith, the first queer African American woman to be recognized in the field of architecture. To read more about her work and impact, check out the piece here.

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, orFacebook.

