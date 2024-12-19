Honey Garlic Salmon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend, Chef Larry Carey, owner of Fuzzy’s Lounge and Fuzzy’s Kitchen food truck, stopped by to share this recipe. For more information, check him out on Facebook.

Ingredients

2 6oz pieces of Salmon

Salt and pepper

2 Tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of garlic

Parsley

Olive oil

2 teaspoons Soy sauce

1. Salt and pepper the salmon evenly on both sides

2. On medium high heat get a pan hot to cook the salmon.

3. Add oil then add the Salmon and cook 3 quarters of the way:

4 Remove Salmon and Reduce Heat to simmer.

5 add butter and garlic and cook garlic for 2 minutes and get it golden brown

6. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 2 minutes.

7. Add salmon back to the pan and finish cooking while coating the salmon in sauce.

8. Remove salmon from pan and add to the plate. I love to enjoy mine with mashed potatoes. And that’s it enjoy.