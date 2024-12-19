Honey Garlic Salmon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend, Chef Larry Carey, owner of Fuzzy’s Lounge and Fuzzy’s Kitchen food truck, stopped by to share this recipe. For more information, check him out on Facebook.
Ingredients
2 6oz pieces of Salmon
Salt and pepper
2 Tablespoons of butter
1 tablespoon of garlic
Parsley
Olive oil
2 teaspoons Soy sauce
1. Salt and pepper the salmon evenly on both sides
2. On medium high heat get a pan hot to cook the salmon.
3. Add oil then add the Salmon and cook 3 quarters of the way:
4 Remove Salmon and Reduce Heat to simmer.
5 add butter and garlic and cook garlic for 2 minutes and get it golden brown
6. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 2 minutes.
7. Add salmon back to the pan and finish cooking while coating the salmon in sauce.
8. Remove salmon from pan and add to the plate. I love to enjoy mine with mashed potatoes. And that’s it enjoy.