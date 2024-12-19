Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Honey Garlic Salmon

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend, Chef Larry Carey, owner of Fuzzy’s Lounge and Fuzzy’s Kitchen food truck, stopped by to share this recipe. For more information, check him out on Facebook.

Ingredients 

2 6oz pieces of Salmon

Salt and pepper

2 Tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of garlic

Parsley

Olive oil

2 teaspoons Soy sauce

1. Salt and pepper the salmon evenly on both sides

2. On medium high heat get a pan hot to cook the salmon.

3. Add oil then add the Salmon and cook 3 quarters of the way:

4 Remove Salmon and Reduce Heat to simmer.

5 add butter and garlic and cook garlic for 2 minutes and get it golden brown

6. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 2 minutes.

7. Add salmon back to the pan and finish cooking while coating the salmon in sauce.

8. Remove salmon from pan and add to the plate. I love to enjoy mine with mashed potatoes. And that’s it enjoy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!