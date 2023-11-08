Watch Now
“Homes for Hope” presented by The Professional Women in Building of Richmond

Posted at 4:04 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 16:04:58-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amy Druhot, Chair of the organization, Professional Women in Building of Richmond stopped by to share more about their work with “Homes for Hope”. Check out the luxury playhouse that will be raffled off on display now at Stony Point Fashion Park. For more information, visit their website.

