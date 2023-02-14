Homemade sweet treats your valentine will love

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning recipe developer and baker Robin Crouch is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with two recipes you can make to celebrate the holiday. She shared her chocolate cherry cake and cherry-stuffed "love notes."

Robin Crouch's Delicious Chocolate Cherry Cake

Cake Ingredients:

● One Box of Chocolate Cake Mix

● 1 Teaspoon of Almond Extract

● Two eggs

● One Can (21oz) of Cherry Pie Filling

● One Container (16oz) of Chocolate Frosting

● Butter

Icing Ingredients:

● One container of chocolate frosting

● One teaspoon of almond extract

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 325

2. Grease a 13” x 9“ baking dish with butter

3. Beat 2 eggs in a small bowl

4. Pour all cake ingredients into a large bowl mix by hand

5. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until done.

6. Mix together chocolate frosting and almond extract

7. Frost Cake after it has cooled

8. Enjoy!

