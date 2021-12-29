Holiday Brunch Casserole

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today Mary Rapoport of the Virginia Egg council joins our show live with the perfect holiday breakfast recipe, a breakfast casserole sure to please the whole family.

For more information on Mary and the Virginia Egg Council, visit their website .

12 large eggs

1 cup sour cream (low fat is fine)

¼ cup milk (low fat and carb free is fine)

2 cups Shredded Cheddar cheese

Dash salt and pepper

2 pounds pork or turkey breakfast sausage*

1 cup green bell pepper, diced

1 cup red bell pepper, diced

4 scallions, diced (include some of green part)

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9x13” casserole dish**.

Combine eggs, sour cream, milk, cheese, salt and pepper in a large bowl and whisk until well blended.

Cook sausage over medium heat, breaking it apart into small pieces as it cooks. Drain very well on paper towels, removing as much fat as possible. Add to egg mixture.

Sauté diced peppers and scallions for 3 min. in the same pan sausage was cooked in (reserve some chopped peppers, uncooked, to garnish later). Add egg mixture.

Pour mixture into the casserole dish and bake for 40 – 50 minutes or until the edges are set and firm.

Garnish with set-aside chopped peppers and a bit of parsley. Serve warm. Leftovers are great microwaved!

Makes Twelve 3x4” portions

*We tested it with two 9.6 oz. pkg. precooked turkey sausage crumbles as well as regular pork sausage (like Jimmy Dean’s) and found the turkey version just as flavorful with a lot less fat. We heated the crumbles in a hot skillet, breaking any large crumbles, shoved it aside and sauteed the peppers and scallions in the hot pan. We also tested it with less sausage (1 pound vs. 2 pounds) and found it to be less dense, but still delicious.

**For a festive presentation, we sprayed a Bundt pan and baked the casserole in that. Cool the pan on a baking rack and as soon as you can handle the pan, flip it out onto a plate – serve in 8 – 12 wedges. Garnish with dollops of sour cream and some salsa.

