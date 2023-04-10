Historic Garden Week Richmond Tour 2023

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Garden Club of Virginia is looking forward to sharing inspired private landscapes, public gardens and historic sites. Today, Sydney Barrish, Council Member and Co-Chair of the West

Avenue Garden Day Tour joined us along with Susan Fisher, Council Member and part of the Board of Advisors joined us to share more. The dates for the Richmond area tours are April 18th- April 20th. Tuesday, April 18th is the Westhampton Tour, Wednesday, April 19th is the Historic West Avenue Tour and Thursday, April 20th is theThree Chopt Tour. For more information or to purchase tour tickets, please visit vagardenweek.org.

