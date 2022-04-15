Historic Garden Week Preview

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Garden Club of Virginia is looking forward to sharing inspired private landscapes, public gardens and historic sites later this month. Susan Fisher of Historic Richmond lets Jessica in on the details of Historic Garden Week presented by the Garden Club of Virginia. The event returns this year. The Richmond portion of the event is April 26, 27 & 28, but there are 28 tours across Virginia. For more information, a complete schedule or to purchase tour tickets, please visit vagardenweek.org .