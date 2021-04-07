Historic Garden Week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- What better way to enjoy the warm weather than to go on a few garden tours? Garden Club of Virginia is hosting their annual Historic Garden Week April 17-24. Today, tour chairs Mary Anne Burke and Laura Whisnand join us to share more information about the week-long event taking place in various locations around the state. For more information on the three tours in the Richmond area and the many others happening around the state, visit the Historic Garden Week website or pick up a copy of the most recent issue of R Home Magazine.

