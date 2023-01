RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Cory sat down with Robin C. Byrd, Director of Special Events & Partnership, at Virginia Union University’s Office of Institutional Advancement and Darrius Johnson, Vice President & Treasurer at Dominion Energy, Davon Harris, VUU Student Government Association, President and LaTonya Waller, Richmond Public Schools, Division Principal of the Year who shared more about the Community Leaders Celebration.

For more information, visit the MLK Special event website .