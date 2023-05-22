Herbed Palmiers and Creamy Collard Dip with Chef CoCo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross is always bringing a great time and great food to the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Today she shared recipes for Herbed Palmiers and Creamy Collard Dip. For more information visit Chef CoCo’s website.

Herbed Palmiers

1 sheet thawed puff pastry (from a 17.3-ounce package)

1/4 cup melted butter

1/2 cup grated extra sharp white cheddar

1/4 tablespoons grated Parmesan

1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

1 egg, beaten

3 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (such as chives, basil, oregano)

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

1 large egg yolk(for egg wash)

½ teaspoon water(for egg wash)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll out puff pastry to a 10-by-16-inch rectangle. Brush with melted butter. Refrigerate for 20 minutes. Using a mixer, beat cheddar, cream cheese, Parmesan together until light and fluffy then add herbs. Mixture should be spreadable consistency. Remove puff pastry from fridge and spread cheese mixture over pastry. Fold dough lengthwise into thirds (like a letter), Score the center and tightly roll both sides toward the center. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate until slightly firm, about 10 minutes. Cut dough crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices

Place slices on 2 large baking sheets. Brush with melted butter and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Combine the egg yolk with water. Brush tops of palmiers with egg wash. Bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Creamy Collard Dip

2 -8-oz. package cream cheese, softened, 1 cup shredded Swiss cheese (more for topping)

1/4 cup mayonnaise, 1 cup roasted yellow peppers, diced

1 Tablespoon prepared horseradish, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese (more for topping)

2 Tablespoons EVOO, 2 tablespoons minced shallot, 2 Tablespoons minced garlic

Salt & pepper to taste

1/2 pound fresh collards, julienned

Directions

Using a hand held mixer, blend softened cream cheese, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese until creamy. Over medium heat, drizzle olive oil into hot pan and sauté shallot, yellow peppers, garlic and collards to soften. Add collard mixture to cheese mixture. Spread in a 3- to 4-cup baking dish; top with more shredded Swiss and grated Parmesan. Bake at 375°F until bubbly, 30 to 35 minutes. Serve with palmiers.

