Herb-Crusted Pork Tenderloin from Ericka Schlick

RICHMOND, Va. -- Simple food can be both beautiful and delicious. Today, food blogger and certified health coach, Erika Schlick, is here with an easy and delicious recipe for an Herb-Crusted Pork Tenderloin. For more information and recipes, visit Erika’s website.

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

1 bunch chopped Italian parsley

4 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 pound pork tenderloin

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 F (177 C).

2. In a small bowl , whisk the olive oil with the garlic, onion, salt lemon juice and zest until combined.

3. In a large bowl combine the parsley, rosemary, thyme and mix with a fork. Pour the olive oil lemon mixture in and combine.

4. Place the pork tenderloin in a roasting pan and evenly spread the herb marinade over the top to coat.