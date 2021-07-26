Watch
Herb-Crusted Pork Tenderloin from Ericka Schlick

Posted at 2:27 PM, Jul 26, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Simple food can be both beautiful and delicious. Today, food blogger and certified health coach, Erika Schlick, is here with an easy and delicious recipe for an Herb-Crusted Pork Tenderloin. For more information and recipes, visit Erika’s website.

Ingredients
¼ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

1 bunch chopped Italian parsley

4 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 pound pork tenderloin

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 F (177 C).

2. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the garlic, onion, salt lemon juice and zest until combined.

3. In a large bowl combine the parsley, rosemary, thyme and mix with a fork. Pour the olive oil lemon mixture in and combine.

4. Place the pork tenderloin in a roasting pan and evenly spread the herb marinade over the top to coat.

5. Roast the pork for 20 -25 minutes and check the temperature to see if it has reached a doneness of 150 F If it hasn’t, continue cooking in 5-minute increments until it reaches 150 F.

