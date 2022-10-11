RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico’s Ready for Life Expo is a great opportunity for career exploration. Mac Beaton, Director of Workforce & Career Development and Beverly Cocke, Specialist of Workforce & Career Development with Henrico County Public Schools joined us to share more.

Take part in the expo happening October 18th , 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Hermitage High School. For more information, give them a call at 804-781-1818 or visit the website, https://henricocte.com/about/life-ready-expo/ Connect on social media at @HenricoCTE.

