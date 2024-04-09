RICHMOND, Va. -- Geoff Weidele, Senior Public Relations Specialist with Henrico joined us along with Aziah Bell, Special Events Coordinator with Henrico Recreation and Parks stopped by the show to share more about Henrico County’s Earth Day Celebration happening Saturday, April 20th at Deep Run Park from 12 until 3 pm at Deep Run Park. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 14:16:43-04
