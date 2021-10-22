Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Hell’s Kitchen finalist, Chef Steve Glenn in The Virginia This Morning kitchen

items.[0].videoTitle
Hell’s Kitchen contestant and private chef, Steve Glenn shares his recipe for Jerk Spiced Lamb Chops with Curried Parsnip Puree, Braised Kale and Pineapple.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 12:12:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hell’s Kitchen contestant and private chef, Steve Glenn shares his recipe for Jerk Spiced Lamb Chops with Curried Parsnip Puree, Braised Kale and Pineapple. For more information on Steve, visit his website. Connect with him on all social media platforms.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.